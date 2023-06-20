Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson, Agastya Nanda Trolled As He Dances Abruptly With ‘The Archies’ Cast

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda will be marking his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The movie is set in the 1960s and is an Indian adaptation of the renowned comic book universe of the same name. The storyline revolves around the relationships between teenagers from the same school, including friendship, love, and heartbreak. The movie also features other well-known star kids, including Khushi Kapoor (the late Sridevi’s daughter), and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. The entire cast team has been working tirelessly to promote the movie. The team even gave a performance at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. Agastya Nanda received backlash for his abrupt dance performance with ‘The Archies’ cast at Netflix Tudum 2023.

Agastya Nanda Performs with ‘The Archies’ Cast at Netflix Tudum

On June 18, 2023, Netflix posted a video from their Tudum 2023 event on their official Instagram account. The video featured blockbuster performance by the cast of ‘The Archies’. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dedang Raina performed on stage for the first time as they promoted their movie in Brazil.

Agastya also won hearts with his impeccable skills as he was a part of central stage. Agastya was decked in a striped T-shirt, baggy trousers and a blazer. Agastya’s look gave off serious 1960s style goals.

Netizens Troll Agastya Nanda For His Strange Dance Moves

Agastya’s video went quickly viral on Reddit and netizens started to pour their reactions. While there were a certain section of the users commended the cast team for their powerpack performance. On the contrary, there were a few others who mocked at them, particularly Agastya Nanda for his dance moves.

A user commented, “Now I understand why Bachchans were keeping that Nanda person lowkey. Another person said, “Bhai tu low key hi rehna, Agastya should have just made podcasts.” Another user commented on the viral clip and stated, “Zoya is Shweta’s best friend, which is why this Nanda banda got this launch. Another netizen remarked, “That dude in the centre is pure cringe. All are so mediocre and this is so bad, even for a school performance level.”