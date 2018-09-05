Share

A few days back, we gave you the news of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Nanda launching her own fashion line. The who’s who of Bollywood like Aishwarya Rai and star kids like Suhanna Khan, Ananya Pandey etc., graced the launch event with their presence.

Although Shweta Nanda has always stayed away from the glamour industry, recently she launched her own fashion line in association with the designer Monisha Jaising. Her fashion line is labeled MxS which is being endorsed by everyone in the Bachchan family including Aishwarya, Navya Naveli, and Amitabh Bachchan. You can see some of the pictures of the launch and Bachchan family endorsing the label.

However, it hasn’t even been a week since the launch and Shweta’s label is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. An Instagram account that goes by the name of Diet Sabya has pointed out that Shweta Nanda’s designs are mere copies. She took one of their styles and said that it was a copy from a not so popular American brand The Laundry Room.

Diet Sabya posted a picture of the same with a caption, “When you google ‘Airplane Mode Sweatshirt’ — the first search that pops-up is a little known loungewear brand called, @tlroom. The brand retails out of @nordstromnyc, and is known for its cool girl vibe, comfy sweats and chill silhouettes. And, now @monishajaising and @shwetabachchan’s new brand — @mxsworld — has the same sweatshirt with the exact same slogan. So, who do we blame the mess on”

As soon as this post went viral, people started trolling Shweta badly for copying design.