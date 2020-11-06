On November 1, Vivah actress Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol embraced the parenthood for the first time when Amrita gave birth to a baby boy. A few days back, the couple had asked their fans to suggest some names for their baby. Finally, Amrita and RJ Anmol have decided on the name of their baby boy and even revealed it through social media. Sharing an adorable family picture, RJ Anmol shared that they have named their boy Veer.

In the picture shared, Amrita holds baby’s fist while RJ Anmol holds his wifey’s hand. The caption of the picture reads, “Hello World… Meet Our Son #Veer He is looking at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings ~Amrita Rao RJ Anmol~.” It is such a beautiful picture. Amrita too reposted this picture on her Instagram account. Take a look:

After giving birth, Amrita had expressed her happiness by saying that she is unable to stop looking at her baby. To Times of India, she was quoted saying, “I can’t stop staring at my baby’s face and my husband Anmol’s priceless expression of joy. I’m still in a state of wonderment. The phenomenon of giving birth to another human being is unfathomable and divine. There is a God realisation that nothing is in your hands and control. This baby was meant to come this year, so ya. I’m a #2020 mom!”