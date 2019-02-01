Amy Jackson Is All Set To Tie The Knot With Long-time Boyfriend George Panayiotou After Her Ex-Prateik Babbar Got Married

Share

Tweet

Pin 89 shares

From the surprise weddings to over the top nuptials, many celebrities tied the knot previous year. Cheers to the newlyweds!

Now Bollywood actress Amy Jackson has also announced her wedding with her long-time boyfriend and now husband-to-be George Panayiotou. It’s still unclear when they will get married, but it is speculated to be in 2020.

According to a leading daily, Amy and George will get married in Greek style on a beachside. “The couple is currently zeroing in on the right location in Greece for a beachside wedding. Amy wanted a beach-side venue for her special day and they are currently looking for the perfect venue at villas near Mykonos Island. The actress had visited the place with her beau last year and fell in love with the beautiful locale. The couple will tie the knot as per Christian rituals. Amy also plans to settle in the UK after getting married”.

Amy once dated her “Ekk Tha Deewana” co-star Prateik Babbar, but soon they parted ways. In an interview with Famously Filmfare earlier in 2016, Amy was quoted as saying, “In the last six months, I’ve discovered myself. I realize I don’t need all that. A relationship is more of a drawback and you can’t concentrate on your work. It’s a distraction. It actually makes things worse. It’s nice to actually be free. Not that I wasn’t independent in a relationship. But now I don’t have to worry about anything. I can just do what I want to do. I know I’m being selfish but this is the time when I need to think about myself. My relationships in the past were good. They served their purpose. But at this moment, it doesn’t have any purpose. It’s refreshing in a way.”

As per sources “Amy has been in a steady relationship for the longest time now. She just didn’t want to open up about her personal life to the public. She kept her affair hidden from the prying eyes of the media for a long time. Amy and George are a happy couple. She always wanted to have a family of her own. She’s planning to get married sometime later this year. The couple is currently deciding on the date and venue for their D-Day”.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source was found stating, “After bringing in Christmas and New Year’s with family in the UK last year, Amy and George took off to Mexico with a group of close friends. They stayed at a cozy cottage in Tulum — an exotic and quaint beach town in the Caribbean islands. Two weeks later, the couple also brought in Amy’s birthday together. The lovebirds kicked off Valentine’s Day celebrations a week earlier with a quick trip to Canada’s snow-capped Whistler Blackcomb, a popular skiing and adventure sports destination. They stayed at a resort for three days.”

We wish the soon-to-be bride and groom all the happiness.