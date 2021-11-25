Anand L. Rai Gave This Statement On The Casting Controversy Of ‘Atrangi Re’!

Atrangi Re’s trailer was released on Wednesday, November 24. The trailer revealed its cast: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush. The age difference between the cast has led to backlash against the movie. In an interview, the director of the film, Anand L. Rai, spoke about the controversy surrounding the cast.

Moreover, he stressed the fact that the audience needed to stay calm. Further, the director said, “Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours and react to it thereafter.”

According to the trailer, Dhanush’s character is named Vishnu and Sara’s as Rinku, and they are forced to marry each other. Hence, they plan to dissolve their marriage. But, the dilemma starts when Dhanush starts falling for Sara and the character of Akshay is introduced, and Rinku isn’t able to decide between the two men.

The movie is set for release on December 24th on Disney+Hotstar. Talking about Akshay Kumar, he has been conferred with two Filmfare Awards for Best Villain in Ajnabee (2002) and Best Comedian for Garam Masala (2006) and a National Award for Best Actor for Rustom and Airlift. Both the movies were released in 2016. Moreover, in 2008, Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

On the career front, Sara’s upcoming films include the mythological-based superhero movie, The Immortal Ashwatthama. In this movie, Sara will work with Vicky Kaushal.

While discussing about Dhanush, his upcoming films include an action thriller, black comedy gangster movie titled, “Jagame Thandhiram”. In this film, Dhanush will work with Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo.