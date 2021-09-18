Ananya Panday Posted A Photo In A Bikini, Why People Remembered Disha Patani?

Actress Ananya Panday, who debuted in Bollywood with the film ‘Student of the Year 2’, remains in the news a lot. Ananya Panday has made a huge fan following in a short span of time. Due to which she always remains in the headlines. Now recently Ananya Panday has shared a picture of herself on social media. Because of this picture, Ananya has come into the limelight. But along with her, there were talks about actress Disha Patani.



Ananya Panday is very active on social media. She often shares many of her pictures and videos with fans. Now recently Ananya has shared a very hot and glamorous picture of herself. Seeing this picture, his fans have remembered Disha Patani. Commenting on this picture of Ananya, her fans are comparing the actress to Tiger Shroff’s girlfriend.

Ananya Panday has shared this picture through her official Instagram account. In this picture, Ananya is seen wearing a black bikini. Ananya is looking very beautiful and hot in this picture. This look of Ananya is also being liked by her fans. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption Hot Mess.



This picture of Ananya Panday is being liked a lot. Commenting on this picture of Ananya, people are praising her. At the same time, many people are also remembering Disha Patani by commenting. While sharing the picture of Ananya, a user wrote in the comment, ‘Disha Patani Lite’. At the same time, many users have also called this picture of Ananya hot.

Ananya Panday has recently completed the shooting of Shakun Batra’s film. Apart from Ananya, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are also going to be seen in this film. Apart from this, Ananya has recently announced her film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. Produced by Zoya Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen in this film. Ananya Panday has appeared in films like Pati Patni Woh, Khaali Peeli.