Ananya Panday Steals Spotlight In Red Carpet-Ready Lilac Ensemble At BFF’s Party: Check Out Pics

Famous people who attended the red carpet event were amazed by Ananya’s chic ensemble. We recalled that she wore a very similar lilac suit to the Gadar 2 celebration. So buckle up as we uncover the details behind Ananya’s newest fashion statement. Let’s marvel at Ananya’s impeccable taste in clothing.

Ananya Panday’s Groundbreaking Love Affair With Lilac Shows How Well A Mini Dress And A Big Jacket Go Together

The star of Dream Girl 2 looked stunning in a lilac gown on the red carpet, and we have all the details! There were not one but two stunning accents on the outfit. To begin, her full-sleeved blazer jacket had a chic shawl lapel collar, making her look really lovely. More than that? The price of this gigantic jacket was Rs. 22,086! What a powerful message to make! That’s not all, though. Below her jacket, the Gehraiyaan wore a similarly colored short frock with a beautiful jewel neckline. It cost Rs. 12,084 to purchase this cute little outfit. When the costs of both sections are combined together, the total comes to Rs. 34,170. The Norma Kamali label provided the dress.

The Expensive Arm Candy For An Incredibly Classy Look

The Khaali Peeli star knows how to make a fashion statement. Her go-to choice? Her elegant outfits are complemented by the pretty shoulder bags she carries. With her latest selection, she has excelled herself. A stunning Yves Saint Laurent bag, which Ananya was seen carrying, set her for a whopping Rs. 3,91,678. What a swanky expenditure! The bag’s pastel hue complemented the ladylike air of the rest of her outfit. But that wasn’t the end of the spectacular fashion show. Ananya rounded off her ensemble with a pair of lilac-colored open-toe shoes. These shoes were the last touch on her ensemble.

The lilac minidress and big jacket that Ananya Panday is wearing are perfect for her best friend’s party.

Pati Patni Aur Woh’a actress picked the right matte foundation for her skin tone, which made it look smooth and beautiful. Her cheeks were nicely shaped, which gave her face depth. But it was her shiny pink lipstick and neatly shaped eyebrows that made her look so young and beautiful.

Ananya’s Completed Look Along With Hair And Makeup Was Stunning

Ananya wore her short hair in undone beach waves and a simple division along the middle. The result? She wowed with an effortless chic that was a perfect fit for her refined persona. Ananya finished her makeup look subtly, letting her inherent attractiveness show through.

How did you feel about Ananya Panday’s appearance? We couldn’t help but fall in love with the lavender color she donned from head to toe. Please let us know in the comments area if you find this fantastic pairing as compelling as we do. Your feedback is much appreciated.