Ananya Panday’s Tiny ‘Balti’ Bag Steals Limelight; Fan Says ‘Sadhu Ka Lota Le Aayi’

At the India’s Most Stylish Awards ceremony which happened yesterday, Ananya Panday’s distinctive small “balti”-shaped purse attracted a lot of criticism from netizens. Netizens were left in splits with their bold and wild reactions as soon as Ananya’s look went viral. To let you know, Ananya Panday’s mini ‘balti’ bag which she carried at the award event came with a whooping sum. Its estimated worth is expected in lakhs. Read on to know the entire story!

Award Function 2023

Celebrities gathered for an awards ceremony in the city yesterday, making it a night filled with stars. A number of celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Akshay Kumar, were spotted dressed up to steal all limelights for their impeccable fashion senses. Ananya Panday dressed entirely in pink, channelling her inner Barbie. However, her little bag, which resembled a “balti” (bucket) more, had paparazzi in splits. Scroll down to see everything that came after.

Ananya Panday is one of the bravest yet kindest actresses in B-town. Many people adore the actress, and she has a huge fan base. She is often praised for her beauty and grace, yet the troll frequently picks her because of her comments and wardrobe choices. When the actress attended India’s Most Stylish Awards 2023 on May 7, 2023, the same incident took place once more. Ananya appeared elegant for the occasion. However, Ananya’s distinctive bag was what everyone was focusing on. Her decision of the bag, however, did not go well with the online trollers, who later began making humorous comments about her.





Ananya Panday’s Stunning Look At Awards 2023

For the India’s Most Stylish Awards, Ananya Panday chose a deep pink dress and looked stunning. She wore a top with a somewhat different but somewhat blazer-like style. The actress wore the same-colored skinny trousers with her ensemble. She went for understated makeup that included nude lipstick and chic winged eyeliner. She had a stylish appearance thanks to the neat lower bun she had put on her hair. Ananya completed her ensemble with a ring, bangles, and golden earrings. She immediately commanded attention as she walked the red carpet for the event. But she added a balti-shaped little bag to complete her ensemble, which attracted everyone’s attention.

Ananya Panday’s ‘Balti’ Bag Is Worth Lakhs

But what everyone was focusing on was her distinctive bucket-shaped purse. Stacks of gold coins were used to embellish the gold bag. According to a viral source, it is reported that Ananya’s Khloe’s pot of gold purse came from the prestigious American company, Judith Leiber. The price of the bag, which has a metallic interior and a crystal cover on the outside, is priced at 5995 USD, or around Rs. 4.90 lakhs.

Ananya Panday’s Balti Bag Grabs Fans Attention

The small purse included sequins that were golden in colour. It was too wonderful to capture everyone’s attention in a split second. The same is true of the paps. Ananya’s pocketbook quickly became the centre of attention when she arrived. The young diva can be seen arriving at the event while being teased by photographers for her tote balti bag. While a few fans were also seen appreciating Ananya Panday’s overall pink look.

A paparazzo page, Viral Bhayani posted a clip featuring Ananya Panday as she walked by. Paps present there made funny comments like, ‘Ma’am baalti hai’? as Ananya Panday walked further. Several others who were present there started to burst out laughing which made the incident extremely hilarious.

Fans React To Ananya Panday’s ‘Balti’ Shaped Bag

The internet erupted with fire as soon as Ananya Panday’s video was shared. Fans immediately began posting amusing comments in the comment section. “Baalti lekr kidhar ja rhi h” was the user’s response to the video. That handbag size is proportional to her hardship, said a different user. The phrase “Boht struggle kiya baalti lane ka” was another comment. Another user on the internet said, “Daal fry le kar aayi hai.” While one user commented, ‘Daal tadke ki balti…jaate samay bhar ke lekr jaana’. Various another netizens wrote, ‘She will carry her leftover dal or vegetable in it’, ‘bhut struggle kiya baalti lane ka’.

Well, you would be shocked further to read some of the most creative comments which other users are now writing. In the viral red carpet video, social media trolls are getting creative. One of them wrote, ‘sadhu ka lota ye leke chali aayi’. Another penned, ‘ye asian paints ki balti kyu lekr chal rhi hai?’, while a third one commented, ‘choti bacchi ho kya’?

Ananya Panday’s Rumored Affair With Aditya Roy Kapoor

B-Town sensation, Ananya Panday was under the radar of trolls and headlines for her rumored relationship with ‘Gumraah’ actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. The duo remained in silence after they both walked the ramp hand-in-hand at the Lakme Fashion Week event. Neither of the two have confirmed or denied the rumors of their relationship to the media. However, Karan Johar had once spilled beans on the truth behind Aditya and Ananya Panday’s relationship. During his popular show, Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar revealed that the actress Ananya is currently dating two men at the same time. As soon Karan called out Aditya Roy Kapoor’s name, netizens were left in shocking split.

A similar incident happened in the past as well when both Aditya and Ananya Panday were invited to the Manish Malhotra Diwali party in the year 2022. As the actor arrived to the bash, he was stopped to pose for them. Paps asked Aditya to pose with Ananya Panday as she also arrived at the event. Shutterbugs began shouting, ‘Yeh Jodi To Hit Hai’ and a blushing smile was clearly visible at the rumored couple Aditya and Ananya Panday’s face. The couple twinned in all black ensembles and looked perfect together.

When Ananya Pandey Got Trolled For Wearing Over-sized Outfit

Incessant trolls frequently criticize Ananya Panday because of her wardrobe choices. On September 28, 2022, the diva received vicious teasing for wearing an enormous suit while hanging out in a mall. However, as soon as the footage of this appeared online, netizens began mocking her. Because of her attire, she gained the nicknames “Raavan” and “circus ka joker” from fans.

Ananya Panday’s Workfront

Ananya is now prepping for her next films on the work front. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age drama, Dream Girl 2, and the web series Call Me Bae are all her lineup projects.