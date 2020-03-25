Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan, Deepika-Ranveer And Other Celebs Shares Tips On How To Pass Time During Lockdown

Share

The coronavirus pandemic has struck the world and is spreading like wildfire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown for 21 days yesterday across the nation amid coronavirus fears, while also stressing on the need of social distancing. All schools and colleges have been shut down and all office employees are working from home. While most of us are staying at home and worrying about what’s going to happen next it can eventually get tiresome. But fret not, because our favourite B-town celebs are here for our rescue.

Celebrities have been sharing preventive measures almost everyday and also keeping their fans entertained. Today many stars took to their social media to share tips on how to pass time during self-quarantine. Ananya Pandey and her sister Rysa is making the most of their self-isolation period by painting. Ananya also shared a picture in which she got all decked up just to sit in her living room.

While Parineeti Chopra is suggesting us to play “quar-antakshari” . She posted a video where she can be seen singing “Tu hi re” further challenging Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor to sing with T.

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif shared how they have been spending their time at home by washing utensils amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Katrina Kaif posted a mini video as she scrubbed dishes in her sink. Well, looks like Katrina is putting her days of self-quarantine to good use.

Kartik also took to Instagram to share a video of him washing the dishes. Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand gave us some serious motivation by sharing a home workout video. Check it out:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned gym buddies, whereas Kriti Sanon wrote a beautiful poem, suggesting fans to pause their fast lives for a little bit. Shraddha Kapoor shared a video feeding birds while Anupam Kher had a video chat with Satish Kaushik. On the other hand, Karan Johar’s adorable munchkins Yash and Roohi channelized their inner Picasso.

Indulge yourself in some creativity and make the most of this self-quarantine period. We urge you to stay at home to stop the further spread of this deadly disease.