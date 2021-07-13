Ananya Pandey broke down into tears when she bid her final goodbye to her grandmother. Her tear-struck face became viral within moments. The renowned actress became inconsolable by the death of her grandmother Snehlata Pandey. Not only she, but even Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey bid her farewell to her mother-in-law and shared old photographs from their family album where we see her daughters Ananya Pandey and Rysa Pandey as kids.

In memoriam of her grandmother, Ananya Pandey shared various memories of her childhood on her Instagram handle by addressing he grand-mom as the ‘life of her family. Her heart-wrenching yet mighty post mentioned, “Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defective heart value, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her black heels and red-streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light.”

She further added on a special note, “She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg messages, she was a self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi – I love you so much”

On Ananya’s Instagram handle, she shared some beautiful posts of her grandmother, while on the occasion of Women’s Day, she shared, “The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humor, badass energy and boss woman vibes. My Dadi and Nani – Happy Women’s day to my best and happy Women’s Day to all the lovely ladies out there – you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you. I love you guys, you rock.”

These posts of Ananya received a lot of heart reactions including respectively from Karishma Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda, Neelam Kothari Soni, and few others. Numerous stars, inclusive of Bhavana and Chunky’s friends attended the funeral and consoled the family.

We also in the same way extend our well-wishes and consolation towards the whole family and hope that Ananya will be able to fight back to this baffling condition and will not be plunging into it.

We wish her more power, stability, and steadiness. May the family get out of this situation comfortably.

Primary Excerpt Taken From – Hindustan Times (Hindustantimes.com)