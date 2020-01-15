Ananya Pandey Trolled Badly For Posting A Picture In The Field Showing Off Her Struggle

by · January 15, 2020

Ananya Pandey has become the butt of all jokes since she made a comment on having struggled in her life to reach the position that she’s in. She was smashed badly by Gully Boy star Sher who said that where her struggles end, the struggles of others start. This led to many viral memes and jokes where she was trolled badly. Now, she has posted yet another picture on her social media in a field and has become an inspiration for the memers.

This Pati, Patni or Woh actress shared two pictures in an agricultural field. The caption of her post read, “पलट 👋🏻 #DDLJmoment”.

As soon as she shared these two pics, reactions started pouring in. Netizens didn’t want to miss this opportunity and they started making fun of her with reference to her struggle remark.

https://twitter.com/RoninADfannn/status/1216708155981189120

Loading...

You may also like...