And Again, D-Day Is Coming Soon Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani’s Bride-To-Be Spotted Shopping For Her Wedding Day

2018 has witnessed many grand and fancy weddings. But the one which was our favourite was Ambani’s wedding. Ambani is that one person who can bring stars to land. Not literally. However, he bought all the great industrialists under one roof. One may belong to Bollywood Industry or Sports Industry or even politics, Ambani managed to get them all in his beloved daughter’s marriage.

And now there will be another wedding in Ambani’s house. Yes, we are talking about Akash Ambani and his fiancé, Shloka Mehta. If rumours to be believed, the lovebirds will be tying the knot in March. We are just so excited to know this. Also, looks like the bride-to-be, Shloka has already started shopping for her big day. Today, she was spotted by a paparazzi outside a designer showroom. She looked simple and sober in a pink dress and sporty shoes. Have a look at the pictures:

Earlier, Shloka shared about his bond with to-be husband, Akash Ambani, she said, “Despite years and busy schedules, we have always found ways to stay connected. Akash is incredibly grounded, and we share a bond based on meaning and memories. We don’t just get along – we also support each other’s hopes and aspirations and are determined to build a sense of purpose into our lives together. We are lucky to have a love that began with being best friends and luckier still to have such supportive families.”

Akash in an interview said, “I am truly happy that our friendship has blossomed into love and Shloka and I are getting married, she is a truly special and extremely kind-hearted person”. Also, in a throwback interview with a leading media portal, Nita Ambani talked about her son, Akash Ambani’s engagement with Shloka Mehta. She was quoted as saying, “I have known Shloka since she was four and we are all delighted to welcome her to our home and our hearts.”