Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Celebrates Their Daughter Mehr’s First Birthday By Seeking Blessings At The Golden Temple

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are one of the most loved and adored couples of B-town. The couple surprised everyone when they secretly tied the knot on May 10, 2018. On November 18, 2018, the couple were blessed with a baby girl whom they named Mehr. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had always managed to keep the paparazzi away from clicking Mehr’s pictures but kept their fans on the loop by posting pictures on Instagram.

A couple of days ago Mehr had turned one and the doting parents had taken her to Golden Temple to seek blessings from the almighty. And today on November 20, 2019, Angad and Neha took to their respective Instagram handles to shares pictures from their trip to Amritsar. In the pictures, Mehr looked cute as a button in an all-white ensemble with dupatta. Sharing the pictures, Angad had captioned it as,” With our little blessing. guru Hamesha ‘Mehr’ Karein. #satnamwaheguru.”

Neha had also taken to her Instagram to share another set of pictures from the same visit and captioned it as,“Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein. #satnamwaheguru #darbarsahib #goldentemple.”

How did Angad and Neha meet? In an interview with Bombay Times Angad had shared the whole story, “When I used to play Under-19 cricket in Delhi, during a gym session, I spotted this girl in really tiny shorts. I was impressed with her running technique. I figured out that her name was Neha Dhupia and that she was preparing for the Miss India pageant. Then, many years later, we met in Mumbai and became friends. I was interested in her, but she said that she wanted to be just friends. We have both been in relationships with other people and there has never been a facade. When it comes to spending the rest of your life with someone, you should do it with a friend. It doesn’t matter if that person is illiterate, educated or earns `10 or `10 crore. Eventually, these things don’t matter.”

However, Neha took her time to say “yes” to the man of her dreams. In the same interview, she had shared, “Our friends knew that Angad had feelings for me, but it was one-sided, till I came around. He had proposed marriage to me four years ago, but I turned down his proposal at that time because I was in a relationship. He came back four years later and said that I had wasted four years of his life.”

She had further stated, “He said, ‘I don’t want to be just in a relationship with you. Either you are my wife or nothing’. I always believe in one thing — the right time and place. In the past four years, I have seen a huge change in him. He has matured a lot. In the end, everything else goes flying out of the window and friendship is all that matters. I can promise you that we aren’t going be a couple who will post a lot about ourselves on social media.”

Here’s wishing Mehr Dhupia Bedi a belated happy birthday!