Angad Bedi Thanks His Lovely Wife Neha Dhupia For Everything, Couple Enjoys Playdate With Adorable Daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi; Check Out The Images Inside

Earlier, actress Neha Dhupia who is a proud mother to daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi revealed that the first word she taught her little girl was ‘bas’ (enough). In an interview with a leading daily, Neha said that Mehr should know when to say it is ‘enough’ and cited examples like when she is overfed or when someone is pulling her cheeks more or if she is being forced to do something — Mehr should know to say ‘bas’.

Now, Angad Bedi, the daddy cool is here to share the awesome experience of a playdate with daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. For those unaware, Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in 2018 in a low-key ceremony. Dhupia shared the news with a picture from the marriage ceremony on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi,” Dhupia wrote. The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2018.

To get a glimpse of how much Angad Bedi adores his little princess, Mehr Dhupia Bedi; all you need to do is scroll through Angad Bedi’s Instagram profile. Be it celebrating his baby girl’s monthly birthdays, being grateful to God for blessing them with ‘Mehr’ or getting down on his knees to tie his princess’ shoelaces, Angad and Mehr in frame reflect the pure relationship of a father and a daughter. A while back, Angad posted a Boomerang with his ‘attibaanoo’ and thanked his wife, Neha Dhupia for ‘all the wonderful things in life’. Angad captioned his post as “Our #attibaanoo @nehadhupia thanks you not just for the boomerang but all wonderful things in life.. Have a good day beautiful people of this world.”

Angad Bedi gives all credit to his wife, Neha Dhupia for everything and calling her ‘superwoman’, “I don’t know if you have seen but I have started to dress a lot better and the credit goes to my wife. She looks after me in a very loving and caring way. I try and reciprocate as much I can. I’m very peaceful in my head and calm in my energy because of her. She’s a protector and I like that about her. She multitasks by going to work, handle Mehr’s timetable and my timetable and as well handle the house. She’s literally a superwoman.”

Angad Bedi will be next seen sharing the big screen with Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in a Dharma Production film, Gunjan Saxena.