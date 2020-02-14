Angad Bedi Walks Again after Knee Surgery; Takes baby steps with the help of a walker

Where fights on the screen make for some of the biggest hit spectacles, Actor Angad Bedi, who got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web show “MumBhai” a while ago, underwent a knee surgery at a hospital in Mumbai.

It was only recently when the actor shared a video on his social media handle and wrote: “That’s me minutes before going in for a knee surgery… I think my nerves got me talking too much… captured by my wifey (also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much … stay tuned for more … will keep u posted with more videos if I’m not dying in pain … #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1.” The video was captured by his wife Neha Dhupia, who was cheering up Angad before the surgery.

Though the news of him being in recovery has been in the media since then, a little update on it was everything that his fans needed. While posting yet another video shot by his wife on his Instagram handle, he shared the moment where the doctor was explaining him about the post-surgery stages and necessary precautions that he would have to take for the next couple of days. Along with the video he wrote, “#vlog3 #AngadsKneedy Happy to be back on my feet … actually I ‘stand’ corrected … back on my foot 🦶!!! 🤣😂”

While opening up about the mishap which resulted in his injured right knee, the actor said, “I knew how important the scene was, and we were shooting at the location, so we went ahead with it.” Though the actor is in recovery, it’s indeed heart-warming to see him smile and make jokes in most difficult of times.

The actor is set to play a police officer and the plot of the show revolves around his friendship with a gangster.