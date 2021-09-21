Angry At The New Order of Taliban, Javed Akhtar Said, “It Is A Matter Of Shame”

Film writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar is furious over the Taliban’s new decree. He tweeted that the Taliban spokesman has told the world that women are not meant to be ministers, but to stay at home and have children, but the so-called civilized and democratic countries of the world are ready to join hands with the Taliban. How shameful it is. Let us tell you that Javed Akhtar keeps commenting on the condition of women after the arrival of Taliban in Afghanistan. He tweeted on the new environment being created for women in Afghanistan and expressed hope for all-important Islamic organizations to raise their voices against it. In fact, the mayor of Kabul in his new decree has asked all the working women of the city to stay at home. On which lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has expressed his dissatisfaction. He has appealed to all Muslim bodies to collectively condemn the order.

Javed Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “Aljazeera reports that the Mayor of Kabul has ordered all working women to stay at home. I hope all-important Muslim bodies will condemn it because it is being done in the name of their religion, where are all those who were raising slogans in defense of triple talaq till yesterday.” After the formation of the new government in Afghanistan, the difficulties for women are increasing continuously. The Acting Mayor of Kabul, Hamdullah Namoni, has issued a decree that all the women who were working in different departments of the city should now stay at home. There were three thousand employees working in the municipality in Kabul. One-third of them were women. Now after this new decree, all women are forced to leave their jobs. Javed Akhtar had earlier criticized the Taliban fiercely. Javed Akhtar was also furious over the statement made by Taliban spokesman Syed Zakirullah about women.



He said that every civilized person, every democratic government, every civilized society in the world should refuse to recognize Taliban. Everyone should condemn the Taliban for the brutal repression of Afghan women. Let us tell you that since the arrival of the Taliban, women’s freedom has been banned in Afghanistan. Every day the Taliban is issuing new decrees regarding women.