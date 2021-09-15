Anil Kapoor’s polite reply to those who call Sonam ‘Shameless’

Actor Anil Kapoor recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show ‘Pinch’. The promo of this episode has been shared on social media in which Anil Kapoor is seen answering the trolls. Arbaaz had shown some comments to Anil Kapoor on social media. In one of the comments, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were called ‘shameless’ by the trolls. Anil Kapoor responded to this comment very politely.

Both father and daughter are rude. They can do anything for money ‘, commented a netizen. Anil Kapoor calmly replied to this negative comment.

“If he had made such a comment, he might not have been in a good mood or sad in life,” he said.

Sonam is the eldest daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Anil and Sunita also have two more children, namely Riya and Harshvardhan.

After marrying Anand Ahuja, Sonam moved to London. She returns to India for shooting or to visit family. In an interview, Anil Kapoor said, “Like other parents, Sunita and I miss Sonam very much. We are always worried about her. But fortunately, now we can talk to our children on video calls. Sonam had recently visited Mumbai for her sister Riya Kapoor’s wedding. And Anil Kapoor had gone to the airport to pick her up. Sonam was in tears at the airport when she saw her father.

Speaking on it further, Anil Kapoor said that ‘if you do not know about someone, then you should not give your views on it.’ At one time, a fan asked Anil Kapoor about the secret of looking so fit and young at the age of 64. Then Anil Kapoor laughed and stated,