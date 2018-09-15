It’s the Ganesha Mahotsav time yet again and the entire country is overjoyed with fun and frolic all around. People welcome the Lord Ganesha into their homes. He is the one who removes the obstacles and he is the one who aids lucky beginnings. The followers of Ganpati Bappa are in a festive mood and even the B-town and Tellywood is not spared from the festivities.

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Anita Hassanandani and her entrepreneur husband Rohit Reddy welcomed Lord Ganesha into their new abode. This Ganesh Chaturthi more special for the couple than ever as they have recently shifted to a new house and this is the first time that they are welcoming Bappa.

Rohit took to Instagram and posted a selfie with Ganpati Bappa and wife Anita in the picture. It had a beautifully decorated idol of Ganesha. Rohit captioned the selfie as, “A day filled with positivity! Blessed with friends and family who have been with us through thick and thin! Thank you everyone for taking time out from your busy schedules and being a part of this occasion! Ganpati Bappa Morya!!”

They invited their friends Mushtaq Sheikh, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Pearl V Puri, Ankita Bhargava Kishwer Merchant and the ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ family Neena Kulkarni, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Avantika Hundal for the celebrations.

Anita also took to Instagram and posted a picture with Ganpati Bappa. She wrote. “Dreams do come true! 😍 Exactly how I pictured this special day ❤️ Thank you Gannu for everything….. Pudhchya varshi Lavkar ya 😍 #blessed”

Anita had shifted into her new home with hubby Rohit on 18 May 2018 and after a few days on 27 May 2018, they hosted a housewarming party for their friends. Talking about her new home, Anita was quoted saying “I’m feeling great after I bought the house. It’s perfect in so many ways. I couldn’t have asked for better.”