Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is taking a new turn every day. We know by now that Sushant’s father has filed an FIR against his alleged girlfriend. We also came to know that Rhea Chakraborty is apparently missing from her home. Now, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has come out to state that Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be a depressed man and there’s definitely something fishy about it.

In an interview with Republic World, Ankita Lokhande expressed disappointment over the narrative that is being constructed around Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. She was quoted saying, “It’s a very wrong word to use for Sushant. Again I want to say this, I have seen this man working so hard for himself. He used to do theatre first, then plays, then he used to do serials. He was one for the biggest stars on TV. He left Pavitra Rishta right when it was on its peak. TV is a big industry and he left it when he was the biggest. He left it because he wanted to do something else. He tried films, he got into films. After all this, people are saying he was depressed? He waited for 3 years for a break in films. I told him to leave Pavitra Rishta, just give time to yourself. He waited for that one break for three years. Everyone doesn’t have this patience but he waited for three years.”

On being further questioned if Sushant’s money was taken, would he kill himself, Ankita said, “I want to tell you this. Money was a small thing for Sushant passion was bigger. He used to always tell me even if everything is over I will build my empire again, I will work hard once again. He was passionate about work but more passionate about life. He used to do everything with passion. He was first a background dancer with Shiamak. He always used to say, ‘Success aur failure ke beech line hoti hai, Dhoni was like that and I want to be like that.’ He used to say when there was a failure Dhoni is calm and if anything is good he still used to be calm. He said if there was a failure he will bounce back. He used to find happiness in small things. He used to provide education to kids, stargaze, this was his happiness. But he cannot die for this. He cannot die for this.”