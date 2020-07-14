Ankita Lokhande went off from social media ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide came forward. She was devastated by the news as her friends had conveyed and needed some time to digest this news. Today it’s been a month since the actor’s demise and Ankita Lokhande has finally taken to social media to share her thoughts.

Ankita Lokhande made the first Instagram post after a month and it seemed to be dedicated to God and Sushant Singh Rajput as well. Sharing a photo of a Diya lit in front of the idols of several Gods, Akita wrote, “CHILD Of GOD.” Soon, Ankita’s fan started pouring love and asked her to stay strong in the tough time. Check out the picture below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Sandip Singh had revealed how Ankita was badly affected by the news. In an interview with Spotboye, Sandip said, “I was away from her for 3-4 days for a reason and today also when she called me, she started crying. And I can’t take it anymore because I don’t want to see her like that. But she is a strong girl and a God’s child. Her talent is a blessing just like Sushant. I can’t tell you what they meant to each other.”

Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for more than six years and were going to tie the knot. It was on the sets of their serial Pavitra Rishta that cupid struck between the two. However, destiny had something planned. They parted ways and moved on with their respective lives.