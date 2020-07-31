Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is taking a new turn every day. We know by now that Sushant’s father has filed an FIR against his alleged girlfriend. We also came to know that Rhea Chakraborty is apparently missing from her home. Now, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has come out to state that Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be a depressed man and there’s definitely something fishy about it.

In a recent interview with Republic World, Ankita Lokhande stated that Sushant was not the kind of person who will be depressed and opt for suicide. Ankita expressed shock on how in just 15 minutes post his demise, a narrative was created about his mental state, photos from his house got leaked and there were stories that he committed suicide. Ankita also stated that they have faced many tough situations together in the past and that they sailed through it. “He could have been upset about something but not be in depression.”

Ankita further told the publication, “Jab yeh news aayi, it was written everywhere he committed suicide. It took time for me to accept it. Sushant wasn’t that kind of guy who will be under depression or kisi cheez se upset hua and he takes this step. When we were together we have been through a tougher situation than this and we came out of it. Later when I started thinking about what happened that in 15mins his videos and pictures were leaked from his house and everyone started telling that it is a suicide, I knew he cannot be depressed. I haven’t known any guy who writes a diary. When we started dating he wrote what he wanted after 5 years and after 5 years trust me he got everything. He can not be depressed. We all have anxiety but he can not be depressed. He was called bipolar. Main danke ki chot pe bol skate hun he can’t be depressed. He is an inspiration for many from where he came. It is sad that everyone says be was depressed, everyone thinks they know him and that hurts. He was a passionate man, he was a child, he wanted to do farming. He used to say if nothing happens then I will make a short film. I want to tell people he wasn’t a depressed guy.”