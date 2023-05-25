Ankita Lokhande Hid Her Baby Bump In Latest Photoshoot? Fans Speculate Pregnancy!

Ankita Lokhande is a well-known television actress. She rose to fame in the part of Archana from the serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Ankita has also appeared in Bollywood films. Ankita is also a frequent user of social media. At the same time, she is constantly in the news for one reason or another. Currently, rumours of Ankita’s pregnancy abound, despite the fact that neither the actress nor her husband Vicky has made any public statements about it.

Is Ankita lokhande Pregnant?

Vicky Jain, a businessman, is Ankita’s husband. This duo is always seen together at one or more occasions and is always in the news. Vicky married with much fanfare in December 2021 after dating for several years. At the same time, fans have been waiting for Ankita to reveal good news for a long time, and it appears that the actress has granted her their dream.

Ankita lokhande hid her baby bump!

Actually, Ankita recently had photo shoots in a golden saree, in which the actress can be seen covering her baby bump behind the purse. People think Ankita is pregnant in this situation. Neither the actress nor her husband, Vicky Jain, have confirmed the pregnancy news. If Ankita is indeed expecting, this is wonderful news for her admirers.

Ankita Lokhande marries Vicky Jain after Sushant Singh Rajput Died

Ankita Lokhande was also involved with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They met on the set of the show ‘Pavitra Rishta’. They had dedicated their hearts to one another while working together. Ankita and Sushant had been together for 6 years. Fans began to suspect that this couple will marry shortly. However, this did not occur, and both of them separated. Sushant afterward appeared in a number of Bollywood films. Despite the fact that Sushant died in 2020. Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain after a year and a half.