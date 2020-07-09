Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing news resembled a terrible dream which woke us up with an abrupt shock. Breathing his keep going on June 14, a lot has been going around the actor’s death from family, friends, recording statements to cops still investigating the reason behind the actor’s death to the online life fury against nepotism in Bollywood. The late on-screen character’s previous sweetheart Ankita Lokhande has been crushed and has ceased from talking. She was most recently seen at Sushant’s Mumbai living arrangement where she visited to meet his lamenting family.

Presently it has been seen that her present beau Vicky Jain has turned off his remarks on his Instagram account, to dodge negative remarks, and haters spitting venom. Numerous SSR-Ankita’s fans, who revered them as a team, were seen posting mean remarks on Vicky’s Instagram account, which got the on-screen character’s beau to make this stride. Remarks on his Instagram account read, ‘leave her’, ‘you don’t deserve Ankita, etc. Subsequently, presently Vicky’s Instagram account remarks are restricted to keep antagonism at a distance.

Then, few requested that Vicky not pay any regard to such remarks as both the late entertainer and Ankita had proceeded onward in their lives, post their separation.

Vicky Jain, a specialist from Bilaspur and Ankita have been dating since a long while now. Ankita who posts some cherished up pictures of them on the Instagram, has likewise shared of being infatuated with Vicky during her discussion with BT.

She was cited saying by the distribution, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it [marriage] when the time is right.”