‘Annoys The Hell Out Of Me…’: Farhan Akhtar Slams Those Criticising Cristiano Ronaldo

Actor and Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar posted an appreciation post for Cristiano Ronaldo and slammed those who criticised the football star. Farhan tweeted on Wednesday that he was annoyed by comments saying he hates him and says he is old.

Farhan also said that it’s easy to “disappoint someone” if they stop “behaving like robots and showing human emotions.” Farhan also shared a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo in a suit.

Farhan’s note reads: “This post is a tribute to @cristiano Ronaldo. This man gave his life to the sport and set standards of skill, athleticism and fitness that most athletes can only dream of. It’s easy to knock someone down in an instant. They stop working. as if they are robots and show human emotions. It’s easy to forget how lucky we are to watch him take a great game to new heights through dedication, hard work and self-improvement.”

He also added: “It annoys the hell out of me to see that in the comments people hate him and saying he is old. I don’t know him, but I know that seeing him makes me happy. the team I’m rooting for. I hope he knows what that means to the millions of people who feel the same way as me (black heart emoji).”

Abhishek Bachchan also commented on the post by writing “Truth”.Fans also seen supporting Ronaldo.A person wrote,”Like many supernatural heroes and elite athletes, Cristiano must be non-human and serve us.His life is not ours and we are honoured to see the fruits of his hard work and dedication to the sport.” Another fan wrote, “Ronaldo is still one of the best. But it is surprising that he did not publicly express dissatisfaction with the fact that he could not play the entire World Cup.