Reports about the star of web series Permanent Roommates and Veere Di Wedding Sumeet Vyas tying the knot with girlfriend Ekta Kaul were doing rounds from quite sometime now. However, Sumeet refuted the rumours saying “We are currently dating and are enjoying this phase of our relationship. As both of us are busy with our careers, we would like to spend more time together before taking the next step.”

Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the lovebirds will enter the marital bliss in September 2018. The families have met each other and have approved the match. They will get married in Jammu and the families have already begun the preparations. A source close to the couple was quoted by the leading tabloid as saying, “Ekta’s family, many of whom are based in Jammu, are preparing for a traditional Kashmiri ceremony. The final details of the wedding are being currently locked. The bride-to-be has been calling friends from the industry asking them to lock their dates for the mid-September nuptials.”

Earlier when DNA had asked Sumeet about the wedding plans, he said, “Not anytime soon. Right now, we are seeing each other, let’s see how it goes.” Looks like things have sped up since.

In another interview, Sumeet had revealed how their love story began, “We first met years ago while shooting for a promo of a show which never took off. Then, both of us got busy with our respective lives. Last year, we bumped into each other at a friend’s party and then again when I was hosting a cricket-based reality show in which she was one of the players.”

In the same interview, he also went on to talk about his lady-love, Ekta. Sumeet said, “She wanted to be sure about it too, but we have realised now that we have a certain amount of understanding and really like each other. That Ekta is still a regular girl from Jammu is extremely attractive as I can have non-filmi conversations with her which I didn’t think I was capable of before I met her.”

On the work front, Sumeet Vyas will be seen in the second season of web series It’s Not That Simple. He will also do a horror movie with Swara Bhaskar.

Ekta, on the other hand, was last seen on the TV show Mere Angne Mein.