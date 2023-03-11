Antara Marwah Flaunts ‘Baby Bump’ On Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week, Netizens In Awe!

Movie star Mohit Marwah’s wife Antara Marwah attended Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. Anshula Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Anaita Shroff Adayaniya also walked with him at the event. But what makes it special is that you can see Antara Marwah flaunting her tummy on the slopes of Lakme Fashion Week.

Anatara Marwah Shows her baby Bump At Lakme Fashion Week Ramp

Antara Marwah is actually pregnant and is also the wife of actor Mohit Marwah. Now she goes to Lakme Fashion Week with belly fat. Everyone is amazed at her confidence. She wears Simri’s dress. Antara Marwah was wearing a long-sleeved dress with a deep neckline. He also wears shorts. Her family along with husband Mohit Marwah has also been spotted at fashion shows.

Antara Is Anil Ambani’s Wife Tina Ambani’s Niece

Antara Marwah is the niece of Tina Ambani, wife of businessman Anil Ambani. Meanwhile, Mohit Marwa is the eldest son of Sandeep Marwah who is relatives of Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly. In 2017, he played a soldier in Raag Desh directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.Previously, Antara shared many photos of Holi. Their daughter was also seen in it.

Sridevi Died In Mohit And Antara Marwah’s Marriage in UAE

Mohit and Antara got married in the United Arab Emirates in February 2018. Sridevi died in this marriage. At the same time, many people such as Anshula Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were spotted on the catwalk. Arjun Kapoor is also shown supporting his sister Anshula. Fans really liked the video and left comments.