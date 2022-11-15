Anu Aggarwal On World Kindness Day, “It Starts With You, But Kindness Exists In The Industry”

Anu Aggarwal, an actor, claims that the industry is not always as chilly and dark as people think. She clarifies, though, that to experience compassion in this place, you must first practice it. Although it is on a different scale, kindness does exist in the entertainment industry. I essentially understand that kindness begins with you and that if you aren’t kind, it makes little sense to complain that others aren’t either. People will be good to you if you are also kind to them. Being kind begins with you, she advises.”I suppose each time in our difficult life allows us to be nice,” she continues. You become the most attractive person in the world when you are kind. It is a gift from God. It’s something I’ve known since I was very young. You must first practice genuine kindness toward yourself. Being kind to yourself is part of loving yourself, and I make an effort to do that.



In reality, she claims that this gesture of generosity is never forgotten: “An incident I was reminded of when a co-model found me on LinkedIn. He described to me why he is so appreciative of me. Why? I questioned. Because of this, We performed a fashion show in Pune a year before to Aashiqui. We initially met during a performance and a rehearsal. He was depressed because of his difficult relationship with his father. I gave him advice, but I also gave him some money because he was poor. The fact that I managed to do it while living alone in a paying guest apartment in Mumbai and supporting myself by paying my rent with money I earned at the time amazed me. He claims that I was the star of the show and set me apart from other models, but he was surprised by my modesty, she continues. He added that he had always liked the fashion information I freely imparted to other models. He said to me that my lifelong practice of kindness is what has allowed me to establish the nonprofit Anu Aggarwal Foundation to express my love and concern for people.

Anu describes her foundation as having kindness at its core, which is one of our main values in AAF. I bring the director of my nonprofit organization, and I’m aware of treating the volunteers and staff members with kindness. How then are you kind? Anu, however, has some advice for you. Imagine the impact one act of kindness performed by each person could have on the globe. With these 10 easy suggestions, you can start making a difference.

Pick up trash, spend 10 minutes sprucing up a park or your neighbourhood, give compliments to the first three people you speak with, write a handwritten note to a teacher, greet the person sitting next to you in the elevator, leave encouraging notes in books at the library, on bathroom mirrors, on lockers, or computer screens. Additionally, set aside 24 hours to disseminate optimism on social media, display motivational posters during rush hour, leave a nice tip, and give a pal flowers. In fact, on World Kindness Day, set your alarm to sound three times. Stop what you’re doing when the alarm goes off and phone, text, or email someone just to tell them how great they are.