‘Beauty knows no Race; it only knows grace and Confidence’. Recently, this saying was well-proved and we witnessed this at Femina Miss India World 2018, held in Mumbai. As all the contestant were Justifying with the inner beauty they have.

Like always, the tradition of India contests continued, where all the thirty state’s winners compete with one another to clinch the Prestigious crown of Miss India. For the competition, the participants have undergone through different rounds including Ramp walk, talent round and final Question answer round.

All the participants made their best effort to take the crown to their respective state. But like it is said ‘The best one always wins from the rest’. The hard work, determination and confidence of ‘Anukreethy Vas’, who was representing Tamil Nadu made her won the estimable Miss India World.

👑👑👑 A post shared by www.beautypageants.in (@missindiaorg) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Anukreethy’s last Q/A round answer stole the heart of the Judges and onlookers including Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhiller, which got her the crown. The entire top finalists were asked “Who is the better teacher? Failure or success?”

With an alluring and confident smile, Vas answered the question, at the Femina Miss India 2018 ceremony, she said: “I would say failure is a better teacher because when you get continuous success in life, you will feel content at a point and your growth will stop. But when you get failures continuously, the soul will have the fire and you will keep working hard until you reach the goal.”

“It’s always been the failure in my life that took me to this position – from a village-based place, from all the struggle, I am here. Not even a single person was there to support me other than my mother and I feel only the failures, the criticism I have gone through have brought me up as a confident and independent woman in this society. And experience is always the best teacher and that is what I can tell you. So keep trying,” she added.

You will be amazed to know that she is not only crowned as Miss India but also she has also bagged three titles in her pocket and these are, Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018, Miss India Miss Beautiful Smile 2018 and Miss India Miss Fashion Icon (South) 2018.

Also, the First runner-up was bagged by Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and the Second Runner-up title got in the hands of Andhra Pradesh girl, Shreya Rao Kamavarapu. While all the winners of this year were crowned by the last year winners. Miss India 2018 was crowned by Miss World 2017- Manushi Chhiller, Miss United Continents 2017 – by Sana Dua and Miss Intercontinental 2017 – by Priyanka Kumari.

The event was a star-studded affair and many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Jacqueline Fernandez performed and made the event more glorious. Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor, KL Rahul, Irfan Pathan and Malaika Arora Khan judged the show with their eagle eye view and experience. Moreover, Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana anchored and entertained the audience.

Here are a few snippets from the event: