Anup Jalota and Jasleen Mathura’s romance and their relationship has been in the news for quite some time. The couple has entered the Bigg Boss house as the Vichitra Jodi. Ever since the two entered the house, they’ve been making news. Whether it is about their romance or Jasleen’s denial to share bed with her boyfriend Anup Jalota.

Anup Jalota is a veteran singer and his romance with the 28-year-old Jasleen Matharu is the hottest buzz inside Bigg Boss house. A leading news daily contacted the veteran singer’s ex-wife Sonali Rathod to talk about their relationship. Here’s how the interview went.

Anup’s ex-wife Sonali Rathod was asked about her opinion about Anup’s and Jasleen’s relationship, in a telephonic interview with Spotboye. To this, she said ‘Why would I talk about my ex husband?’ Sonali also revealed that she doesn’t really follow Bigg Boss and has moved on happily with her life. When further asked if there is anything that she would like to say she said ‘Not really, but I wish Anup the very best in his life.” The singer was then asked if she meant both professionally and personally to which she replied ‘Yes’.

Sonali was Anup’s first wife and after they parted ways, she married singer Roop Kumar Rathod.