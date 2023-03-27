Anupam Kher Honoured During A Flight To Bangalore In A Unique Way! Veteran Actor Shares Clips

Being an artist, the best gift is appreciation. Actor Anupam Kher shares a glimpse of his recent journey which has been unforgettable. The special thing is that the airline appreciated the effort of veteran actors uniquely. Anupam praised the crew and the passengers on the plane. The actor shared videos and photos of the Journey and how he was honored by the flight attendant. The Kashmiri Files actor also shared a series of inside photos with the passenger.

What does the Airline do for Anupam Kher?

Following the video shared by Anupam Kher, the first video features an air hostess announcement for the actor. She said, “I request all of you to stand on your seats. We will try to take everyone in the picture. Thank you so much and a huge round of applause for Mr. Anupam Kher and his hard work.” Looking at Anupam, she said, “Thank you so much, sir.” The actor then stood up as the passengers gathered around him. One of the air hostesses gave Anupam a note and said, “Sir, for you. Thank you for flying with us.”

Click here to watch viral Video and photos

In the second video, from the flight, Anupam to looking at the camera with the passengers. “This is so amazing that this kind of a welcome is given to me. I thank the captain, the crew, and all of you for giving me this great honor to introduce me to the flight to Bangalore. I wish you all good luck and jai ho to all of you. Thank you so much. Jai Hind.” Said, Anupam.

The air hostess also gifted a handwritten note to the actor. While sharing the photos of the same, the letter read, “Thank you for flying with us, wishing you luck and happiness in life. You’re too kind and generous. Loved having you on board with us, Hope to see you again. Lots of love from the 6E family. Thank you, Mariyam Azad, Subah Priya, Tashi, and Pratiksha.”

While sharing the post, Anupam captioned, “Thank you @indigo.6e Capt. #TejasviShah Capt. #JohnScaria the wonderful crew #MariyamAzad #SubahPriya #Tashi and #Pratiksha for making me feel so so special on my flight 6E979 and acknowledging my hard work. I am deeply touched by your kind gesture. Jai Hind! (heart eyes and folding hands emojis) #Humbled #Happy.”