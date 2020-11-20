The bond of friendship reveals the importance of one’s life that needs to be cherished forever. Giving a beautiful justification to this statement, Anupam Kher has recently shared a post with the late Rishi Kapoor and his beautiful wife of pure soul, Mrs. Neetu Kapoor, on his Instagram account.

Anupam Kher has recently met Chintu Ji’s wife, Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh, who has jetted to the city for the shoot of her upcoming film, Jug Jug Jeeyo. Mr. Kher shared some precious throwback pictures with late Rishi Kapoor and his wife, as it triggered off so many memories of them together in New York. It was from the time when Rishi Kapoor was in the city for his cancer treatment and many stars from the industry paid a visit to the veteran.

Anupam recollected those moments with his dear friends and also mentioned in the caption that he is extremely happy to see Mrs. Kapoor working again. His caption reflected a beautiful gesture of a true friend, where he penned, “Dearest @neetu54 (Neetu Kapoor)!! Meeting you last night in Chandigarh without #RishiJi triggered off so many memories of us together in New York. Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how #ChintuJi had a larger than life persona. I am so happy that you are working. You have made him the happiest person by doing so. We, your friends are always there for you. Remember ‘There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!’ Love and prayers. #Memories #Pics #ChintuJi”

The actor also tagged Riteish Deshmukh and his adorable wife Genelia D’Souza, where in a picture, the couple is seen posing with Rishi Kapoor. However, Neetu Kapoor even shared a picture of getting ready on the sets while remembering the love and presence of her late husband Rishi Kapoor.