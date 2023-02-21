Anupamaa: Fans Go Angry On Makers As Anuj Grows Close With Other Women: See Latest Update!

In the TV show Anupama, the relationship between Anupama and Anuj Kapadia is in jeopardy. You must have seen how happy Anupama was when she fulfilled her duties towards Toshu and returned home to Kapadia. A picnic is also planned, but Anuj doesn’t let Anupama go and takes Maya instead, upsetting Anupama.

In the latest episode, Maya is overjoyed when Anuj takes her to a picnic. She sorts things out and tells Anu not to be sad because Anupama and Anuj won’t like it. On the other hand, Anupama gets mad at Anuj. Anupama tells Anuj that she wants to go to a picnic, but Anuj refuses and decides to take Maya with him.

Anupama’s heart Broken with Anuj’s decision

Anupama is heartbroken by Anuj’s decision. she will become very emotional. Anuj tries to comfort Anupama and Anupama says that she understands his point of view, but his decision hurts her a lot. Anuj expresses his wish that little Anu be happy. Her pain also affects their relationship. Anupama understands what Anuj is saying, but her annoyance remains. While Anuj is having a picnic with Maya and Chhoti Anu, Anupama leaves Maya and Chhoti Anu alone.

Maya Overjoyed Being called Mrs. Kapadia

At the picnic spot, people were repeatedly calling Maya Mrs. Kapadia, which irritated Anuj Kapadia. He was informing everyone that he was not Mrs. Kapadia. Anuj then notices his daughter playing, and Maya keeps staring at her. Maya remembers saying in her head, ‘all three of us will come,’ and that is exactly what happened.

Vanraj wishes to marry Anupama once more.

At the same time, there is a lot of spectacle going on between vanraj and Kavya’s relation. Maya will be seen approaching Anuj Kapadia and walking in his arms in the upcoming episodes. on the other hand, Vanraj will fantasize about reuniting with Anupama, which he will mention to her due to which Anupama prompted and said she is very happy with her little Anu and Anuj.