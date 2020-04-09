Anurag Kashyap is known to be extremely vocal about his views on social media. While he is called a supporter of congress and many times even a leftist for his political views, this time a troll called out to Anurag Kashyap and said that he, along with stars like Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and many more were paid by Shiv Sena for a tweet. Now, he didn’t take it and sent out a very hateful and vengeful tweet.

On Twitter, a social media user tweeted, “Paid Trend Alert Ft. Shiv Sena IT Cell’s @sonamakapoor @anuragkashyap72 @FarOutAkhtar, etc working from home,” with a picture of Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar, and Parineeti Chopra replying to a tweet made from the official account of the CMO, where they requested fans to check out the message.

Decide kar lo .. Cong hain ki left hain ki Shiv Sena .. bechare gobar buddhiyon ko sab apne jaise bikau dikhte hain.. https://t.co/issoHGdRtt — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 8, 2020

Replying to the troll, Anurag Kashyap re-tweeted, “Decide kar lo .. Cong hain ki left hain ki Shiv Sena .. bechare gobar buddhiyon ko sab apne jaise bikau dikhte hain..” In the tweet, the filmmaker asked the troll to decide whether he is a supporter of the Indian National Congress party, a left-wing supporter, or a supporter of Shiv Sena. He also used inappropriate language in his tweet on the microblogging site and mentioned to the troll that he is well aware of the fact about who is paid.