Now that Sushant Singh Rajput took his life and gone on June 14, many celebs are coming in and giving new stories to media. In any case, we indeed came to think about another astounding disclosure that was made by movie producer Anurag Kashyap who was ghosted by Sushant two or multiple times for working with him. In the ongoing meeting, the producer uncovered how Parineeti Chopra dismissed to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in Hasee Toh Phasee, saying that he was a TV star. The entertainer worked with the late actor in Shuddh Desi Romance which was released in 2013 while she worked with Sidharth Malhotra in Hasee Toh Phasee which was released in 2014.

Talking to journalist Faye D’Souza, Anurag stated, “He was supposed to do the film (Hasee Toh Phasee) and we had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’. So, we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor. And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said ‘Why don’t you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?’ And he disappeared on us.” Anurag said that everyone understood that going with YRF was a better deal for Sushant and so no one opposed him for it.”

Aside from Hasee Toh Phasee which was created by Anurag Kashyap, he also composed a content for the actor who can play somebody based out of Uttar Pradesh. After the achievement of MS Dhoni, Rajput never called him and he proceeded to do Mukkabaaz.

In the same interview, Anurag likewise referenced how Sushant’s new manager contacted him for work, three weeks before the entertainer’s demise. Anurag additionally accepted that Sushant was likewise feeling guilty for ghosting on him.