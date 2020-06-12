When you are in the same industry, it is obvious that you will have fights with your colleagues to grasp the top spot. Whether you are an actor or in the creative business, you will have a nemesis. And Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar are two of those. They are both well-known directors and have been known for their spectacular work. But in the past, they’ve had their fights and that too some ugly ones.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Anurag said, “Karan Johar gave an interview calling me a psychopath. Till then we had not met. I called him a fat kid, who still thinks he is in school. Remember we had this fight in mid-day. I also said something about Anil Kapoor in the interview that became a headline. But people always knew I was childlike.”

Anurag Kashyap further talked about writing for Mukesh Bhatt, he said, “One of my favourite stories is about Mahesh Bhatt. He happened to me, right before Ram Gopal Varma. He got me to write films, but Mukesh Bhatt [his brother, and producer] was very miserly with money. I was struggling for rent. Pooja Bhatt was the nicest and kindest; I would tell her to talk to her dad.”

Anurag went to reveal how he once pranked Mukul Anand. The filmmaker said, “There was a time when Mukul Anand was making Trimurti (1995). I wanted to work with him as an assistant. I would call his house land-line. Every call was a rupee gone. And he was always busy. Third time I said, ‘Subhash Ghai bol raha hoon. Unko bolna kal se set pe aane ki zarurat nahin hai.”

