Anushka and Virat Arrived For Lunch At A Restaurant in London, The Chef Said This By Sharing Pictures

The pairing of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the special pairs in the industry. At present, both are spending time in London with their daughter Vamika. They were recently seen having lunch at a restaurant in London. After this, during his second visit, he also took other members of the cricket team to the same restaurant. On Instagram, the restaurant’s chef shared his experience of the two days of events and wrote, “While feeding Virat and Anushka, I came to know how humble and talented they are.



The trendy kitchen where Virat and Anushka had lunch with other members of the cricket team. The chef here is Rishim Sachdeva and he has written a long story on his Instagram and told the whole incident and said that once after lunch Anushka and Virat returned with Indian cricketers again for dinner there. The chef wrote that anything can happen in 48 hours.



Chef Rishim Sachdeva of Tendril Kitchen wrote that Anushka and Virat found our restaurant online. After liking the photos and reviews, he searched our restaurant online and booked a table there. Sachdeva wrote that Virat Kohli called on my number to book the table. At that time I did not know who had booked this table.I felt proud when I saw this couple in my restaurant. I also got a little scared that this couple is enjoying eating in our restaurant. But while feeding them and talking to them I came to know that both of them are very polite. Rishim wrote that Anushka and Virat have called our restaurant food the best food ever. He said that Virat speaking like this is a big deal for him. Saif said that Anushka and Virat liked the food in our restaurant so much that they came back for dinner and brought the cricket team with them. He was accompanied by Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma.