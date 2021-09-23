Anushka Sharma And Baby Vamika Has Returned To Mumbai After UK And Dubai Trip; While Kohli Announces A Big News

Anushka Sharma seems to be back home in Mumbai with child Vamika. She took to Instagram this evening to post an image of the sea from her sea view apartment in Mumbai. Anushka added hearts to the pic as she stated, “Mumbai.” In an after post, she likewise shared a post-exercise selfie in the wake of consuming a few calories for the afternoon.

It was on June 3 when Anushka, alongside Vamika, had left the city with cricketer-spouse Virat Kohli for the Test Series in England. In the wake of remaining in the UK for more than 2 months, the family then, at that point, headed for the UAE for the continuous Indian Premier League. Anushka had additionally shared pictures from her warm greeting in Dubai with customized presents for herself and Vamika.

Be that as it may, Virat Kohli is presently in Dubai as the IPL 2021 tournament has continued. As of late, the Indian Skipper had declared that he will venture down as the captain of the T20 Indian crew, the news had turned into a web sensation quickly and fans had a blended response to the declaration. Spouse and entertainer Anushka Sharma had likewise responded to the news by taking to her Instagram stories and subtitled a heart emoticon to Virat’s message. Indeed, even actor Vicky Kaushal had dropped a heart to the post.

“Hello everyone, the whole RCB family, the amazing fans of Bangalore, and to all those who have supported us. I have an announcement to make. This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me. I want to be able to be committed to the responsibilities that I am fulfilling and I felt I needed the space to be fresh, to regroup and be absolutely clear in how I want to move forward,” Kohli said in a video shared on RCB’s official Twitter handle.

Anushka has been away from the big screen for right around three years now and hasn’t reported any new tasks as an entertainer after her last film, Zero, bombed in the cinema world. She has been occupied as a maker – her Clean Slate Filmz banner released undertakings like Paatal Lok and Bulbul, and is as of now.