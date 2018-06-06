Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are hands-down the most adorable and loved couple of our country. They have the kind of chemistry that revives your faith in love and makes you believe in the theory of soulmate and true love.

💑 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 11, 2018 at 5:38am PDT

Ever since they started dating years ago, they have been creating headlines. Their gorgeous wedding in Italy last December stole our heart and took our breath away. The stunning locales of Tuscany and beautiful Virushka made for a lovely picture.

They don’t call their wedding “the wedding of the year” for nothing.

The couple keeps busy with their respective work commitments but is often spotted together at airports and public events. Anushka these days is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is in the United States these days for the same and Virat is busy with IPL.

Virat took up Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore’s fitness challenge and after completing the challenge, the cricketer challenged his better-half, Anushka for the same. He posted a message for Anushka, saying, “I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay.”

Anushka accepted the challenge and posted a video of her working out at the gym. In the same video, she called hubby Virat with a cute nickname which was a new fact that we got to know about this adorable couple.

She called him “bubs”. Isn’t that adorable?

While it was only recently that Anushka revealed her nickname for husband Virat, Virat Kohli revealed his nickname for wifey Anushka long back in Amir’s show. On the show, he said, “Nushki is really honest”. He lovingly calls Anushka “Nushki”. So cute!

They make such a beautiful pair and their mutual love and admiration are pretty evident in their social media posts about each other.

A few weeks ago, Anushka celebrated her first birthday after marriage. Virat planned grand celebrations for her and showered her with all the love and attention. She shared a couple picture and captioned it as, “Best birthday with the bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world. Love you for making it so special my love.”

We are huge fans of Virushka and love knowing little details about them. It is so cute that they call each other with sweet nicknames which is such a couples thing to do.