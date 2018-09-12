Soon after the trailer of Sui Dhaaga- Made In India dropped, one scene from it caught everyone’s attention. It was of crying Anushka earnestly raising her arm and calling out for her husband played by Varun Dhawan. After the trailer of the film was revealed last month, the internet was flooded with memes of the same.

In an interview with Mid- Day, Anushka had reacted over the same saying, “I thought the memes were hilarious. I kept sharing them with Varun, Sharat (Katariya) and my friends. It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people’s head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale.”

Recently, the actress along with her ‘Sui Dhaaga’ co-star Varun Dhawan was promoting the movie on reality show ‘Indian Idol 10’ and that’s when she again made that funny meme face. Here is her video doing the same:

Written and directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28. The movie tells the story of a small-town couple, Mauji and Mamta, who dream big . Its plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy and also takes a leaf out of the Make In India campaign.

Coming back to Anushka Sharma recreating the meme face, we are not sure about you, but we are loving the way Anushka is handling the unwanted attention so gracefully!