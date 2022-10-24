Anushka Sharma Thanks Virat Kohli In A Lengthy Note After India’s Victory In Cricket

Anushka Sharma sent a heartfelt message to her husband, Virat Kohli, following India’s victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match. After Virat Kohli helped India defeat Pakistan on Sunday at the T20 World Cup, actress Anushka Sharma wrote him a heartfelt letter.

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the 2018 ICC T20 World Cup thanks to an explosive half-century by Virat Kohli and a century stand with Hardik Pandya (MCG).

Anushka referred to Virat as a “freaking beauty” in her note. You are stunning! You’re such a beauty! This evening, on the eve of Diwali, you have made sooooo many people happy! My darling, you are a fantastic, wonderful man. “Your tenacity, persistence, and faith astound me,” she wrote.

Additionally, she described how their daughter Vamika watched while she danced around the house. “I just watched the best match of my life, and I can honestly say that,” she continued. “Although our daughter is too young to comprehend why her mother was wildly dancing and screaming in the room, one day, she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night, which followed a phase that was difficult for him, but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before.” “Such admiration for you! My darling, you have limitless strength and are contagious! I will always love you, even when things get difficult.

Virat and Anushka have been wed for five years. Anushka has frequently been held accountable by haters and trolls during this time whenever Virat exhibits poor behaviour.

After the game, Virat commented on his victory, saying, “I have no words, no idea how it happened. It is a weird atmosphere. I’m at a complete loss for words. Hardik had faith that we could succeed if we persisted to the end. We decided to remove Shaheen after he bowled from the pavilion end. I struck those two sixes against Haris, who is their best bowler. It decreased from 28 in 8 to 16 in 6. I made an effort to follow my gut. The first ball was a slower back of the handball (the one over long-on). I feel it was meant to be as I stand here. Mohali was my finest T20I innings up till this point.Today I will give this one a higher rating. Hardik continued to push me. The audience has been amazing. In a post-match presentation, Virat said, “I appreciate all the love you (fans) have given me.”