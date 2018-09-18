Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma who are currently going out and about promoting their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga. The trailer of the film has received lots of applauds and it seems like the movie will be worth the wait. Varun & Anushka’s chemistry is quite awesome and the trailer is the proof.

Recently, the two were spotted at the Vishwakarma Puja. During their recent outing, Anushka revealed some secrets about Varun Dhawan’s boyfriend skills. Anushka is undoubtedly enjoying her blissful married life with Virat Kohli and it looks like she wishes the same for Varun Dhawan.

At India Today Mind Rocks Delhi 2018, Anushka put some light on Varun’s personal life. “He is the nicest guy that I have worked with, there is no doubt about it. He is genuinely respectful towards women. I’m sure he is a great boyfriend and I also think he will make a great husband.”, she said.

When Varun was asked about his wedding plans, he neither denied them nor acknowledged them. “As far as marriage is concerned, it’s not only up to me. There’s another person involved as well. So I think as and when the time is right, sab badhiya hai.”, said Varun.

Varun Dhawan is allegedly dating Natasha Dalal, who is a designer by profession. The lovebirds were recently spotted having the time of their lives in London. The two have been dating for quite some time now. Neither Varun nor Natasha has ever accepted or denied their relationship, they have always been mum about it.

On Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Varun talked about his relationship and said “I have never hidden about my relationship, I have been spotted at several occasions. I have never spoken about it openly, that’s because the media makes different stuff and versions with it.”

“They make you fight, break up, patch up, this and that. And she is not from the film line and as much as I can protect her from the crazy ogling, logging everything. I am protecting my personal life because for me that’s my sanctity. When I am done with shooting and home, that’s my reality check.”, he further added.

You never know, Varun-Natasha might settle down in 2018 in a hush hush wedding, just like Virat and Anushka!