Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain,Video Went Viral!

Ahead of the 4th test match between India and Australia, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujain, Madhya Pradesh. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the celebrity couple sitting outside a temple with other followers. They visited the temple on Saturday morning, the day after the third friendly match between India and Australia in Indore.

Anushka-Virat Visited Mahakaleshwar Temple

There are many pictures shared on social media in which the couple are seen offering prayer to Lord shiva. In one picture Where they are sitting with other devotees whereas in another picture Virat and Anushka is seen offering prayer, gangajal and deepak to shivling.According to ANI, Anushka Sharma said, “We came here to pray and have a good darshan at the Mahakaleshwar temple.”

The couple making religious visit since few months

It’s no secret that Virat and Anushka are religious people. Earlier this year, the couple also visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika. In Vrindavan the family visited the ashram of Baba Nim Karoli and in Rishikesh they visited the samadhi of Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj at the ashram of Swami Dayanand.

Offered prayer to mahadev

Speaking of the ongoing Test series, Australia beat India by 9 wickets at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday. India dropped to 109 in their first innings. with this win, Australia reached the final of the World Testing Championship at The Oval in London in June. Now India needs to win one last fight against Australia to secure a spot in the final. The fourth and final exam will take place on March 9 in Ahmedabad.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.