It’s quite tough being a celebrity these days. When you’re one you have the whole world scanning your every move on social media. Something similar happened with Anushka Sharma too. After breaking the internet with memes and trolls on her one particular scene from the upcoming film Sui Dhaaga-Made in India, the actress has become a target for trolls again.

What happened was, on Tuesday, Anushka shared a couple of photos on her Instagram and Twitter pages as promotion for Google’s new phone, Pixel2XL. In the pictures, she is seen cuddling with a furry white dog in the two colourful photos. The actor was tweeting pictures by tagging Google’s Pixel 2XL but the tweets showed that she was actually using an iPhone.

Check out her post:

However, tech YouTuber, Marques Brownlee figured out something was off—Anushka had tweeted the pictures from an iPhone. “Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious,” Brownlee tweeted while sharing a screenshot of Anushka’s promotional tweet.

He even found out that Anushka had deleted the tweet and shared it again from ‘Twitter Web Client.’ “Yeah deleted and retweeted but just scroll down a bit for more Pixel ads from an iPhone lol,” he wrote in a tweet.