Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples. Anushka and Virat are from different profession, but despite that they have always shown respect and supported each other’s works.

They have been married for years now yet they make us go awe with their chemistry and love. Together they shell out major couple goals. On Thursday, Anushka shared a few pics with her hubby Virat and they looked stylish!

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Pics

Today, taking her to Instagram handle, Anushka dropped pics of herself with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. Needless to say the pair looked ravishing together. They were at their fashionable best!

Virat looked dapper in an all-black suit while Anushka was in a purple off-shouder high slit gown. They dressed up for an event in Mumbai. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised with statement earrings, rings and anklets. She opted for subtle makeup and styled her short hair with messy waves. Anushka captioned the images with a red heart emoji. Also, their pics from the event are doing the rounds on social media.

Have a look at her post here.

Fans Shower Love On The Power Couple

As soon as Anushka dropped the snaps, fans of Virushka were quick to comment. Many called them “King and Queen” and many also commented with red heart and fire emoticons. One user wrote, “Always the cutest” while another wrote, “Virushka serving looks”. “A perfect picture with both precious personality of this world… Can’t explain about them…”, wrote one fan.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Wedding

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. They named her Vamika.

Anushka Sharma’s Professional Front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has Chakda ‘Xpress. She will play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. She was last seen in Qala where she had a cameo.