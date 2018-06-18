Recently, Virat Kohli shared a video of Anushka Sharma schooling a man who threw garbage on the street from his “luxury car”. In the video, Anushka is seen confronting the man for littering and giving him a lesson in civic responsibility. Anushka can be heard saying “”Why are you throwing garbage on the road, you cannot just throw plastic on the streets just like that.” Calling on other citizens to be responsible, Team India skipper Virat Kohli captioned his video saying, “Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness.”. The video went viral on social media and received mixed responses.
However, the man at the receiving end, identified as Arrhan Singh, has responded in a Facebook post of his own. He wrote “So I happened to carelessly litter a square mm of plastic while driving. A car passing by rolls down its window and there we have our wonderful Anushka Sharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person. While I’m apologetic about my carelessness, Anushka, a little etiquette and politeness wouldn’t have made you a lesser star. There are all kinds of manners and hygiene and verbal etiquette is one of them. The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car was way less than the garbage that came out of your mouth.. Or the trashy mind of Virat Kohli to shoot and post this online for whatever gains. Now that’s some serious trash (sic).”
Posted by Arhhan Singh on Saturday, June 16, 2018
That wasn’t it. Arhhan’s mother, Gittanjali Elizabeth also hit back at the duo for shaming her son on social media and ‘violating the basic rights of privacy’. See her post here:
@anushkasharma @virat.kohli The last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap STUNT in the name of CLEANLINESS! You both posted a video for your fans n followers by VIOLATING Basic Rights to privacy &you shamed my son in the video as well in your post content you both may be who you are in your fields, with millions of followers & all the PR backing you… you may be payed for your campaigning or maybe doing it for sheer publicity As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but youve also exposed him to unwanted hostility…. and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! how dare you crush somebody’s image/and morale and reputation and expose him to public hate, a boy who is on the verge of starting his ventures, ..just to prove what good citizens you both are to increase your fan following ?How dare you?? If you both really cared or bothered about cleanliness , then you would actively do something about all the garbage in your own lane.. you would make a noise and use your VOICE to urge the municipal authorities to take action atleast in the lane where you live,to start with, which you haven’t . Posting videos of fake bravado just to fool your followers. If your intention was genuine then you would pull over and politely correct the person for littering IF THEY DID in a decent and real manner… and not by displaying such a rude and arrogant attitude, and then posting it for the world to see! You have caused a lot of grief with your post & this is morally and humanitarianly very wrong. You may be #AnushkaSharma or #viraatkohli in your house or on screen & the field…but on the streets you are just a citizen trying to correct another… DO IT WITH KINDNESS ….fear karma . And just FYI , he did not react badly, not coz of who you both are.. we couldnt care less,but only because he has a decent upbringing ! Unlike people like you, who seem to think that you are the empowered ones to talk and treat people as you wish !
