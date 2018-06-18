Recently, Virat Kohli shared a video of Anushka Sharma schooling a man who threw garbage on the street from his “luxury car”. In the video, Anushka is seen confronting the man for littering and giving him a lesson in civic responsibility. Anushka can be heard saying “”Why are you throwing garbage on the road, you cannot just throw plastic on the streets just like that.” Calling on other citizens to be responsible, Team India skipper Virat Kohli captioned his video saying, “Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness.”. The video went viral on social media and received mixed responses.

However, the man at the receiving end, identified as Arrhan Singh, has responded in a Facebook post of his own. He wrote “So I happened to carelessly litter a square mm of plastic while driving. A car passing by rolls down its window and there we have our wonderful Anushka Sharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person. While I’m apologetic about my carelessness, Anushka, a little etiquette and politeness wouldn’t have made you a lesser star. There are all kinds of manners and hygiene and verbal etiquette is one of them. The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car was way less than the garbage that came out of your mouth.. Or the trashy mind of Virat Kohli to shoot and post this online for whatever gains. Now that’s some serious trash (sic).”

Disclaimer: i have no desire to gain any mileage from this post of mine… Horrible! So I happened to carelessly… Posted by Arhhan Singh on Saturday, June 16, 2018

That wasn’t it. Arhhan’s mother, Gittanjali Elizabeth also hit back at the duo for shaming her son on social media and ‘violating the basic rights of privacy’. See her post here:

Did Anushka do the right thing by speaking up? What are your views?