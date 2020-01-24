Aparshakti effloresce his love to wife Aakriti, wishing her happy birthday by posting adorable picture of the duo

Everyone Knows Ayushmann Khurrana with from his talent and his versatile acting and doing justice to the roles in movie like Andhadun, Dream girl ,Bala and many more. Doing justification to the role, he has set the bar high, but his younger brother Aparshakti Khurrana is also following the lead of Ayushmann. With all the roles Aparshakti had played had made his image in the Bollywood and audience love to watch him in movies.

Aparshakti had followed Ayushmann’s footsteps, now is climbing the ladder of success with working in good content based, blockbuster movies. He married his long-term girlfriend, Aakriti Ahuja on 7 September 2014, whom he had met during a Shaimak Davar’s dance classes in Chandigarh. Both Aparshakti and Aakriti indeed share amazing bond and their love is blooming every moment.

The Duo Share the Pictures of them spending time on social media and nurturing couple goals. Well, one such case is today when Aparshakti took to his Instagram handle and posted a cuddling cute picture of him with his wife, Aakriti to wish her on her birthday.

Aparshakti posted a cuddling cute picture of him with his wife, Aakriti on Instagram to wish her ladylove on her birthday. The actor captioned the picture with a short and simple message wish, with the cuteness of including her nickname. He Captioned “Happy Bdayyy Kuckoooooo @aakritiahuja #LifeLine.” In the picture, we can see how much Aparshakti and Aakriti are in love with each other and it is hard to ignore the bond and the spark in their eyes for each other and the glow of love in which the couple are blooming around.