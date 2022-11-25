Aparshakti Khurana Is Flying To Turkey To Film His Music Video For “Neendran” – Checkout

Aparshakti Khurana, an actor and musician most recently featured in “Dhokha: Round D Corner,” recently travelled to Turkey to film the music video for his upcoming single, “Neendran.” Aparshakti contributed vocals to the song as well, and Nikita Dutta will be his co-star in the music video. When discussing the song, Aparshakti claims: “The song is an upbeat love ballad. It’s a very upbeat tune, and I loved making it. The video will be filmed in Turkey’s scenic locale, and Nikita is a very skilled actor.”

Arsh Grewal will handle the direction of the music video. The wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, choreographer Dhanashree, appeared on “Balle Ni Balle” before Khurana took the stage. The actor further stated, “My last song, Balle Ni Balle, received a lot of positive feedback. Hopefully, this one will receive the same amount of affection.”

Aparshakti Khurana, who was the captain of the Haryana U-19 Cricket Team, is an Indian actor, radio host, comedian, singer, music director, television personality, and former cricketer. She was born on November 18, 1987. He is the actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s younger brother.

The sports biopic Dangal (2016), which became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time and won Khurrana numerous awards, was his first venture into the world of Bollywood. Later, he was able to land supporting parts in several other financially rewarding movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Stree (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019), and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). (2019). He made his solo lead acting debut in 2021’s Helmet.

The actor’s final appearance in a music video was for the song “Hum Dono,” which was performed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, better known by his stage name Arko. Aparshakti Khurana and Jasmin Bhasin were both featured in the video.