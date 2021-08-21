Aparshakti Khurana is the brother of Ayushman Khurrana, in his upcoming movie Helmer, he talks about sexuality and related social issues. Every day, different types of movies and series are appearing on OTT. The audience seems to be getting a different treat. Not only entertainment but also enlightenment is seen in some series and films. OTT has made it possible for viewers to watch the web series at any time.

However, the content they get is not as good as it used to be. So the audience seems to be insisting on watching something different than watching the whole series and movies. One such film seems to be catching the attention of the audience. The trailer of that movie has gone viral. He has won the hearts of the audience. The film is based on a very different theme.

There are many series and movies based on the topic of sex education. A film on a similar topic will be released in the first week of September. Earlier, Ayushman Khurrana had made a film on sperm donation in Vicky Donor. He also got a huge response from the fans. Now his brother Aparshakti Khurana will be seen in a movie called Helmet.

The trailer of #Helmet is not just funny and entertaining but also touches upon a very important subject subtly. Almost every girl/ guy has faced similar situations to what is shown in the trailer.

The film deals with sexuality and related social issues. The main difference between the sexual orientation in the city and the main village is also highlighted in this film. Buying a condom from a doctor is still a different matter for many. There are various misconceptions about it in society. Through this film, the director has shown the courage to comment on it differently. Earlier, films on such topics had received a good response from the audience. Audiences want to see films and series on these topics, but he laments that their presentation is not effective.

The trailer of the movie called Helmet of Aparashakti has been released. He has received a great response from the audience. In that trailer, it was shown that Aparshakti is playing the role of Lucky. He goes to a shop to get a condom. Then he is shown what kind of situation he has to face. Lucky is a man who lives in a small village. At the village level, we have to face different challenges to deal with such issues. This is shown in the trailer. The film is directed by Satram Ramani.