‘Apni Hi Beti Ki Dukan’: Shweta Tiwari Gets Trolled As She Goes Bold In Swimming Pool With Son!

At the age of 42, someone should learn from Shweta Tiwari to impress everyone with her style. Shweta, who is cultured on screen, is more glamorous in real life. It is not us, but her sensuous pictures on social media say this. Recently, once again Shweta has set the internet on fire with her pictures.

Shweta Tiwari Swimming look went viral

Some photos of Shweta Tiwari, which the actress herself shared through her Instagram account, went fiercely viral on social networks. In the photo, Shweta Tiwari is in a pink swimsuit with a deep neckline. In the photo shoot for the pool, the actress exuded glamorous charm with her hair down and nude makeup.

Shweta Tiwari gave killer poses even after getting into the pool, seeing which the heartbeat of her fans has increased.Shweta Tiwari also had fun in the swimming pool with her son Reyansh. These pictures of 42-year-old Haseena are going viral on the internet and people are going crazy seeing her in this look.

Netizens React on her bold look

Reacting to the pictures, many of her fans and users commented below the pic calling her sexy mummy. One user wrote, ” At the age of 42 how can she be so young” While some users trolled her and wrote , “Apni hi beti ka dukan band karayegi”, One wrote, ” Baal bache wali ho gayi ho is umar me ye sobha nhi deta”.Meanwhile many of her fans supported her saying, ” Apni nazar aur soch sahi karo. swimming pool me saree pehen kar thodi jayegi”.

Work front of Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, who became an overnight star with ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’, is currently seen in Zee TV’s show ‘Aparajita’. Mother of 3 daughters ‘Aparajita’ is working the magic of her style in real life.