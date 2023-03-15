‘Apologize Or…’; Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From THIS Gangster Again; Fans’ React!

Salman Khan’s name got embroiled in the Blackbuck Poaching case in 1998. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi expressed his rage at Salman Khan in a recent interview. Read on!

Actor Salman Khan has been urged by imprisoned gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi to apologize or prepare to “face the consequences”. Lawrence vowed to “destroy his ego sooner or later” in a recent interview. The Mumbai Police filed a FIR against an unknown person in June last year for sending a “threat letter” to Salman and his father, lyricist Salim Khan.



Sidhu Moose Wala was a rapper and singer from Punjab, and his death has revealed a number of previously unknown details concerning the artist’s death and a potential threat to Salman Khan’s life. On May 29, 2017, the musician was killed while performing in the Punjab’s Mansa district. As per viral reports, an anonymous letter was found which read, “Salman will be killed like Sidhu Moosewala”. In an interaction with ABP News, Lawrence claimed how an offer was made to his community by Salman Khan but was refused.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi remarked, “There is anger in our culture for Salman Khan,” in an interview with ABP News. “He made my civilization look bad. He was the subject of a lawsuit, but he offered no regrets. Be prepared to deal with the repercussions if he refuses to apologize. I won’t rely on anybody else. I’ve been angry with him since I was a young child. will eventually shatter his ego. He needs to apologise in person before the temple of our deity. I won’t say anything if our culture forgives.”

Fans React After Lawrence Bishnoi issues death threat

One of Salman’s followers responded to the gangster’s direct threat by writing, “Police koi action nhi leti kya koi kisi ko b kbi b dhmki de skta h”. “America ne laden ko pakad kr mar bhi dala, but yeh bishnoi abhtk dhamki dete ghum raha hai..that too for hiran and our revered system cannot even take hold of this rubbish”, said another. “Salman ko koi fark nhi pdta na pdega,” one fan said.

Salman Khan’s 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case

During the past two decades, the 1998 blackbuck poaching case has made numerous media appearances.

During the shooting of hit movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, Bollywood actor Salman Khan allegedly killed two blackbucks in ‘Bhagoda ki Dhani’ located in Kankani hamlet near Jodhpur. He was accused of violating Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, Section 9/51.

The Bishnoi tribe of Rajasthan considers blackbucks to be sacred, and they defend the species out of respect for their religion. A sect member named Poonamchand Bishnoi claims to have seen the incident happen. In a later deposition, Bishnoi testified that he saw the actors running away from the scene.

Salman Khan’s movie to clash with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’ Again

If gossip is to be believed, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya will come together for ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’. The shoot for the family entertainer will start in November 2023. They are aiming to release it in Diwali 2024. Workwise, Salman Khan will next be seen in ‘Tiger3’.

Also Read: